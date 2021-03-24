UK annualized CPI misses estimates with 0.4% in Feb, GBP/USD keeps 1.3700

- UK CPI rises 0.4% YoY in Feb vs. +0.8% expected.
- Monthly UK CPI arrives at +0.1% in Feb vs. +0.5% expected.
- GBP/USD remains unfazed by the downbeat data but defends 1.3700.
The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at +0.4% in February when compared to +0.7% booked in January while missing expectations of a +0.8% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) dropped to +0.9% YoY last month versus +1.4% booked in January, missing the consensus forecast of +1.4% by a big margin.
The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices arrived at +0.1% in February vs. +0.5% expectations and -0.2% prior.
Main points (via ONS):
“The largest upward contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate came from transport (0.30 percentage points).”
“Falling prices for clothing, second-hand cars, and games, toys and hobbies resulted in the largest downward contributions to the change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate between January and February 2021.”
“These were partially offset by large upward contributions from rising prices for motor fuels, and housing and household services overall.”
FX implications:
Following the downbeat UK CPI numbers, the GBP/USD pair held onto its losses above 1.3700 amid a broadly firmer US dollar.
The spot was last seen trading at 1.3710, down 0.29% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD poised to challenge the 1.1800 level
Investors ignored upbeat EU data and dismal US figures and sent the pair to a fresh 2021 low of 1.1811. Further slides in the docket.
GBP/USD pressured on downbeat mood, weak UK CPI
GBP/USD is struggling close to 1.37 as the US dollar gains ground across the board. The pound is under pressure as UK CPI missed estimates by 0.4% and amid concerns that the UK's vaccination campaign could slow down.
Bitcoin fundamentals spike ahead of liftoff to $66,000
Bitcoin jumped by more than $1,600 in a matter of minutes on Wednesday after Elon Musk announced that Tesla, the leading electronic car manufacturer, has started accepting payments in BTC.
XAU/USD still stuck in this week’s $1725-$1745ish range
It continues to be an uninspired week for spot gold (XAU/USD) markets; the precious metal continues to trade within $1725-$1745ish parameters, with the 21-day moving average, which currently resides around $1732, acting as a magnet to the price action.
The February Grab-Bag Preview: Personal Income, Spending, Core PCE Prices and GDP
The expected crash of Personal Income in February as the stimulus stipend of January is withdrawn will be remembered as just a statistical oddity if the new pandemic payment and restored hiring return the US economy to health.