UK annualized CPI misses estimates with 0.3% in Nov, GBP/USD keeps highs

UK CPI rises 0.3% YoY in Nov vs. +0.6% expected.

Monthly UK CPI arrives at -0.1% in Nov vs. +0.1% expected.

GBP/USD holds near-daily highs of 1.3474 on the data release.

The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at +0.3% in November when compared to +0.7% booked in October while missing expectations of a +0.6% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) arrived at +1.1% YoY last month versus +1.5% booked in October while missing the consensus forecast of +1.4%.

The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices arrived at -0.1% in November vs. +0.1% expectations and 0% prior.

Main points (via ONS):

The largest contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate in November 2020 came from recreation and culture (0.24 percentage points). Falling prices for clothing, and food and non-alcoholic beverages resulted in the largest downward contributions (of 0.17 and 0.09 percentage points respectively) to the change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate between October and November 2020. These were partially offset by upward contributions from games, toys and hobbies, and accommodation services.

FX implications:

Following the upbeat UK CPI numbers, the GBP/USD pair kept its bid tone intact while flirting with daily highs near 1.3470.