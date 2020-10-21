UK annualized CPI meets estimates with 0.5% in Sept, GBP/USD off the highs

- UK CPI rises 0.5% YoY in Sept vs. +0.5% expected.
- Monthly UK CPI arrives at +0.4% in Sept vs. +0.5% expected.
- GBP/USD remains capped below 1.2900 on the data release.
The UK Consumer Prices Index (CPI) 12-month rate came in at +0.5% in September when compared to +0.2% booked in August while matching expectations of a +0.5% print, the UK Office for National Statistics (ONS) reported on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the core inflation gauge (excluding volatile food and energy items) arrived at +1.3% YoY last month versus +0.9% booked in August while meeting the consensus forecast of +1.3%.
The monthly figures showed that the UK consumer prices arrived at +0.4% in Sept vs. +0.5% expectations and -0.4% prior.
Main points (via ONS):
“The largest contribution to the CPIH 12-month inflation rate in September 2020 came from recreation and culture (0.31 percentage points).
Transport costs, and restaurant and café prices, following the end of the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, made the largest upward contributions (of 0.23 and 0.21 percentage points, respectively) to the change in the CPIH 12-month inflation rate between August and September 2020.
This was partially offset by smaller downward contributions from furniture, household equipment and maintenance; games, toys and hobbies; and food and non-alcoholic beverages.
The number of CPIH items that were unavailable to UK consumers in September remained at eight from August; one item was reintroduced, however, because of updated travel restrictions, another item is no longer available to consumers.”
FX implications:
Following the mixed UK CPI numbers, the GBP/USD ticked a few pips lower while keeping its range below 1.3000.
The spot was last seen trading at 1.2978, up 0.26% on the day.
