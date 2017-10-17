UK annualized CPI meets estimates in Sept, core figures disappoint

UK annualized CPI meets estimates in Sept, core figures disappointBy Dhwani Mehta
The UK consumer prices stagnated in the month of Sept, ticked slightly higher and matched estimates at 3.0% y/y, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed on Tuesday.
While the core inflation gauge steadied in Sept, coming in at +2.7 y/y. Markets had predicted the core figures to come in a tad firmer at +2.8%.
On monthly basis, the UK inflation figures decelerated, coming in at 0.3% last month, as compared to 0.6% previous and expectations of 0.3%.
ONS reports, “the main contributors to the increase in the rate were rising prices for food and recreational goods, along with transport costs, which fell by less than they did a year ago. These upward effects were partially offset by downward contributions from a range of goods and services, in particular clothing prices, which rose by less than they did a year ago.”
