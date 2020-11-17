UK and EU could strike a trade deal early next week – Bloomberg

The UK and the EU are zeroing on a deal as soon as next week, Bloomberg's Ian Wishart reported on Tuesday.

"As talks continue in Brussels, officials are planning for the possibility of a breakthrough to be announced as soon as Monday, although no precise day has been settled on, people familiar with the discussions said," Wishart wrote.

The article further noted that there was still the potential for negotiations to collapse.

Market reaction

The initial market reaction to this headline seems to have provided a boost to the British poıund. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.42% on the day at 1.3247 and the EUR/GBP pair was losing 0.18% at 0.8964.