UK and EU could strike a trade deal early next week – Bloomberg

The UK and the EU are zeroing on a deal as soon as next week, Bloomberg's Ian Wishart reported on Tuesday.
"As talks continue in Brussels, officials are planning for the possibility of a breakthrough to be announced as soon as Monday, although no precise day has been settled on, people familiar with the discussions said," Wishart wrote.
The article further noted that there was still the potential for negotiations to collapse.
Market reaction
The initial market reaction to this headline seems to have provided a boost to the British poıund. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.42% on the day at 1.3247 and the EUR/GBP pair was losing 0.18% at 0.8964.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD advances above 1.1850 as coronavirus dominates the headlines
EUR/USD is rising above 1.1850 as concerns about the spread of coronavirus on both sides of the Atlantic are countered by Moderna's upbeat vaccine news. US retail sales and a speech by Fed Chair Powell are awaited.
GBP/USD holds above 1.32 amid Brexit hopes, ahead of Bailey
GBP/USD has topped the 1.32 level after Chief UK negotiator Frost was quoted saying a Brexit deal could be achieved next week. Concerns about the spread of the virus weigh on markets and replace vaccine optimism. BOE Governor Bailey speaks later.
XAU/USD catches fresh bids, remains below $1900
Gold stays below $1900 as virus woes outweigh vaccine hopes. XAU/USD formed long-legged doji on the daily sticks. Focus remains on the US Retail Sales and coronavirus data.
Forex Today: US virus restrictions dampen vaccine-related optimism, retail sales, Brexit eyed
Markets are off the highs and the US dollar is finding its feet as fresh restrictions in various US states counter optimism from the second coronavirus vaccine breakthrough.
WTI: Teasing triangle breakout on 1H chart ahead of OPEC+ meeting
WTI (futures on NYMEX) has caught a fresh bid wave over the last hour, as it looks to regain the $42 level amid expectations that the OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) will delay the oil output hike by three to six months when they meet later on Tuesday.