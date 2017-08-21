UK: All goods lawfully placed on market before exit should continue to circulate freely

UK: All goods lawfully placed on market before exit should continue to circulate freelyBy Eren Sengezer
Key highlights from the U.K.'s position paper titled, "Continuity in the availability of goods for the EU and the UK:"
- Investors, businesses, and citizens in the UK and across the EU need to be able to plan ahead with certainty
- Both the UK and the rest of the EU benefit from the close and longstanding trading relationship for goods
- The UK’s ambition is to work towards a comprehensive future agreement with the EU, which includes securing the freest and most frictionless trade possible in goods and services, to the benefit of all
- Both consumers and producers would benefit from maintaining close trading ties after the UK’s exit to ensure the reliable supply of products and reduced costs
- The UK believes our future relationship should be built from our commonalities and longstanding trust in each other’s systems, as it does not benefit either party to ignore our unique starting point
- The UK believes that the views of business and consumers must be at the heart of this discussion
- Ensuring products can be lawfully marketed in the UK and the EU is a key element of delivering a smooth, orderly exit from the EU for business and consumers
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.