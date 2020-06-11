UK abandons plan to introduce full border checks with the EU on January 1 – FT

The Financial Times has reported that Michael Gove, the Cabinet Office minister, has "accepted that businesses cannot be expected to cope with Covid-19 and simultaneously face the prospect of disruption at the border at the end of the post-Brexit transition period.

Instead of full checks, the government will now introduce a temporary light-touch regime at UK ports like Dover for incoming EU goods, under both a deal and 'no-deal' scenario."

Market implications

In other headlines today, No 10 says Brexit negotiations will now intensify, with weekly talks throughout July and into early August in the hope of a breakthrough.

This negotiation comes at a very difficult time for the UK which is still suffering from relatively elevated COVID-19 cases. Any headlines such as this will help to bolster the pound at its greatest time of need.