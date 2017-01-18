UK: A reasonable position on immigration - AmpGFX

Greg Gibbs, Director at Amplifying Global FX Capital, suggests that immigration is a hot-button topic in many countries, particularly in Europe and May’s position leaves no suggestion that this is about xenophobia, and it will sound entirely reasonable to many countries and serve Britain well in negotiations with the EU.

Key Quotes

“May sought to make it clear that immigration is still wanted, but the desire is to control the numbers. She said, “Filling skills shortages, delivering public services, making British businesses the world-beaters they often are – when the numbers get too high, public support for the system falters.”

She said, “Britain is an open and tolerant country. We will always want immigration, especially high-skilled immigration, we will always want immigration from Europe, and we will always welcome individual migrants as friends. But the message from the public before and during the referendum campaign was clear: Brexit must mean control of the number of people who come to Britain from Europe. And that is what we will deliver.”

“She made a priority seeking certainty for the rights of EU citizens living in the UK and British citizens living in the EU. Apparently, she is not looking to deport EU citizens and supports ensuring the rights of workers as quickly as possible. This should go a long way to appeasing the concerns in newer Eastern members of the EU, some of the most strident critics of the UK since the Brexit vote.”