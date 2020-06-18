The USD/JPY pair bottomed so far today at 106.69, now struggling with the 107.00 level. FXStreet’s Chief Analyst Valeria Bednarik notes the Dollar/yen below the 106.60 mark could suffer a sharp slide.
Key quotes
“The US will publish Initial Jobless Claims for the week ended June 12, foreseen at 1.3 million. Continuing Jobless Claims for the week ended June 5 are seen decreasing to 19.8 million from 20.9 million in the previous week.”
“The USD/JPY pair is nearing this month´s low at 106.56, bearish in the short-term. In the 4-hour chart, it has extended its decline below all of its moving averages, although they continue to lack directional strength. Technical indicators, however, have resumed their declines within negative levels.”
“A break below the 106.60 price zone should anticipate a steeper decline, with investors then targeting the 105.90 area.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: BOE expands QE by £100 billion, GBP/USD rises
The Bank of England was projected to boost its bond-buying scheme by around £100 billion, as it did. Rates unchanged by unanimous vote. Expansion of QE voted in favor by 8 out of 9 members. Pound on the rise. Live
EUR/USD clings to 1.1250 amid coronavirus concerns
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1250 as concerns about coronavirus in Beijing and the US south weigh on sentiment. US jobless claims are due out later in the day.
Gold: Up little around $1728-30 area, bullish bias intact
Gold extended its sideways consolidative price action through the early European session and remained confined in a range below the $1730 level.
Altcoin season just around the corner
The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations.
WTI: Oil awaits range breakout
WTI created a Doji candle on Wednesday, neutralizing the immediate bullish outlook. Oil currently trades within Wednesday's trading range. Acceptance under the Doji candle's low would confirm a bearish reversal.