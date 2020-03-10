Dollar/yen has been extending its gains and trades above 105, a climb of around 270 pips on the day. The US dollar is rising as investors are rotating back to stocks and out of bonds, correcting Monday's massive market sell-off.

While coronavirus fears remain significant, investors are potentially picking bargains and are also encouraged by President Donald Trump's plans to introduce fiscal stimulus. A payroll tax cut and other measures are on the cards.

The number of coroanvirus cases has topped 110,00 and deaths are around 4,000.