Analysts at UBS believe the ongoing Australian economic slowdown has caught the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) by surprise and the central bank will likely cut rates by 25 basis points to a new record low 0.75% next week.

The big four Australian banks – the National Bank of Australia, Commonwealth Bank, Westpac, and the Australia New Zealand Bank – also expect the bank to cut rates on Oct. 1 and deliver another rate cut in February.

Key quotes (UBS)