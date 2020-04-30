UAVS Stock Price: Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc flies above $4 as coronavirus boosts drone demand

Ageagle Aerial Systems' share is trading above $4, up nearly 80% on the day.

Orders for unmanned aerial vehicles are rising amid the coronavirus crisis.

A low headcount is also encouraging investors to take stock.

Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc (UAVS on NYSE) is trading above $4 in a sharp upward move, nearly doubling in value. The drone maker's market capitalization is surging amid upbeat revenues, an announcement that is has received follow-on purchase orders to manufacturing commercial drones for package deliveries.

It is trading at the highest since April 2018 and setting new 52-week highs. UAVS fell to as low as $0.19 in the past 52 weeks, and at its current valuation, it is still worth only some $66 million.

Back in 2015, the stock hit a high above $45 but has fallen since then.

UAVS shares are surging despite a broad falls in stock markets as April draws to a close, as investors are taking profits. That makes the firm´s success even more remarkable.



UAVS stock news

Amid the coronavirus crisis, deliveries have surged. Amazon, the world's largest online retailer, stated it would hire some 100,000 workers. The giant from Seattle is not the only firm to enhance deliveries. Operating drones from afar – especially on autopilot – not only captures the imagination but can also save costs down the line.

The announcement of a second PO, from a "major eCommerce company" has boosted share prices and continues pushing it higher. Unmanned aerial vehicles may continue propelling prices higher.

The Kansas-based company's headcount is in double-digits, a factor that also helps convince investors to buy into Ageagle's future.