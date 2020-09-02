UAVS Stock Price: Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc. falls flat after 25% rise to start the week

- NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS fell 2.26% on Tuesday amidst FAA approval for drone package deliveries.
- Ageagle Aerial hires aerospace industry veteran as new Vice President of Operations.
NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS has been a darling of the penny stock industry and continued ties to a potential partnership with some major retailers has kept investors excited for more. After a 25% pop on Monday, shares were relatively flat on Tuesday closing the trading session down 2.26% to end at $3.03. The stock price has been flying over the past 52-weeks – now up nearly 1000% since this time last year and trading well above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
The news of the FAA approving drone package deliveries for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been causing quite a stir amongst the investing community. As Ageagle Aerial is one of the leaders in the drone industry, many people have tied the two companies together for a future partnership. Referring to an April 15th company release, UAVS has initiated “the expansion of scope for its contracted commercial drone work through the receipt of follow-on purchase orders from a major e-commerce company.” Further speculation has been fueled by the recent hiring of Matt Martin as the new Vice President of Operations. Martin is an aerospace industry veteran and a heavy hitter for a drone company that deals primarily in the space of agriculture and farming.
UAVS Stock News
If a partnership is made with a large company like Amazon or even Wal Mart (NYSE:WMT), UAVS could fly through the roof. With a well-positioned balance sheet for a micro-cap firm, and geographical location that is close in proximity to a major Amazon distribution center for the midwest in Wichita, Kansas – UAVS could position themselves as a frontrunner to provide Amazon with touchless delivery for the post-COVID world.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
