UAVS Stock Price: Ageagle Aerial Systems Inc. falls flat after 25% rise to start the week

NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS fell 2.26% on Tuesday amidst FAA approval for drone package deliveries.

Ageagle Aerial hires aerospace industry veteran as new Vice President of Operations.

NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS has been a darling of the penny stock industry and continued ties to a potential partnership with some major retailers has kept investors excited for more. After a 25% pop on Monday, shares were relatively flat on Tuesday closing the trading session down 2.26% to end at $3.03. The stock price has been flying over the past 52-weeks – now up nearly 1000% since this time last year and trading well above both the 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

The news of the FAA approving drone package deliveries for Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has been causing quite a stir amongst the investing community. As Ageagle Aerial is one of the leaders in the drone industry, many people have tied the two companies together for a future partnership. Referring to an April 15th company release, UAVS has initiated “the expansion of scope for its contracted commercial drone work through the receipt of follow-on purchase orders from a major e-commerce company.” Further speculation has been fueled by the recent hiring of Matt Martin as the new Vice President of Operations. Martin is an aerospace industry veteran and a heavy hitter for a drone company that deals primarily in the space of agriculture and farming.

UAVS Stock News

If a partnership is made with a large company like Amazon or even Wal Mart (NYSE:WMT), UAVS could fly through the roof. With a well-positioned balance sheet for a micro-cap firm, and geographical location that is close in proximity to a major Amazon distribution center for the midwest in Wichita, Kansas – UAVS could position themselves as a frontrunner to provide Amazon with touchless delivery for the post-COVID world.