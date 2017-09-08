UAE plans to raise oil output to 3.5 million bpd in 2018

UAE plans to raise oil output to 3.5 million bpd in 2018By Dhwani Mehta
Oilprice.com reporting headlines from the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) released earlier this week, citing that the company is looking to step up its crude oil production capacity to 3.5 million bpd next year, from the current 3-million-bpd capacity.
ADNOC’s plans to rely on offshore development to raise crude oil production are supported by the strategically located Port of Fujairah—the UAE’s only export terminal fully outside the Strait of Hormuz.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.