UAE OilMin: UAE to keep cutting oil output to comply with global deal

UAE OilMin: UAE to keep cutting oil output to comply with global dealBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports the latest comments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazroui, posted on his Twitter account on Monday.
Key Quotes:
“As part of UAE compliance with the OPEC agreement, the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) announced its December crude oil nomination cut.”
“This reflects the UAE’s continued focus on reducing its oil production by 139,000 (barrels per day) as per its OPEC commitment.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.