UAE OilMin: UAE to keep cutting oil output to comply with global deal

Reuters reports the latest comments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazroui, posted on his Twitter account on Monday.

Key Quotes:

“As part of UAE compliance with the OPEC agreement, the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) announced its December crude oil nomination cut.”

“This reflects the UAE’s continued focus on reducing its oil production by 139,000 (barrels per day) as per its OPEC commitment.”