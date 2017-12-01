UAE OilMin: Too early to say if OPEC deal should be extended

Reuters reported comments from the UAE oil minister Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazroui, during his speech at an oil industry conference late-Wednesday.

Key Quotes via Oilprice.com:

“We are not a cartel. We are not targeting a price,”

“On issue of compliance to the supply deal, the minister said they were not doing it “purely for the price”, but also for “the sustainability of the industry”

“It is still too early to say if the oil supply deal should be extended beyond its original six-month period at the end of the first half this year”