UAE EnergyMin: UAE to cut oil output by March/April

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) energy minister, Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei noted late Thursday, via Twitter, the UAE will comply fully with its OPEC deal to reduce oil output by more than 139,000 barrels per day (bpd) in March and April, as reported by Gulf news.

Key Quotes:

“UAE production cut for March and April will be more than 139,000 bpd due to the maintenance activities, which means more than 100 percent compliance”

“(The) UAE is committed to its share of the production cut agreed with OPEC”