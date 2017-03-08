UAE EnergyMin: Oil price fall temporary, US inventories 'a worry' - RTRS

UAE EnergyMin: Oil price fall temporary, US inventories 'a worry' - RTRSBy Dhwani Mehta
Reuters reports overnight comments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) energy minister, Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei, speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference in Houston.
Key Quotes:
"I think this (recent oil-price decline) is a temporary thing. The market will continue to go up as we hold to the agreement"
The rise in inventories was "a worry"
UAE will have 170k-200k cut in coming months from maintenance
-
- R3 50.52
- R2 50.42
- R1 50.38
- PP 50.28
-
- S1 50.24
- S2 50.14
- S3 50.10