UAE EnergyMin: Oil price fall temporary, US inventories 'a worry' - RTRS

By Dhwani Mehta

Reuters reports overnight comments from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) energy minister, Suhail bin Mohammed al-Mazrouei, speaking on the sidelines of an industry conference in Houston.

Key Quotes:

"I think this (recent oil-price decline) is a temporary thing. The market will continue to go up as we hold to the agreement"

The rise in inventories was "a worry" 

UAE will have 170k-200k cut in coming months from maintenance

