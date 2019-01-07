UAE Energy Minister: OPEC have approved a nine month extension to the ouput deal

- The meeting has drawn to a close and a conclusion of a nine-month extension of the OPEC+allies deal.
- Iraq Oil minister: OPEC have approved a second term for Secretary General Barkindo.
- OPEC+ ministers will meet next on December 5-6.
OPEC agreed to extend oil supply cuts until March 2020, three OPEC sources told Reuters on July 1:
- The meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries on July 1 was due to be followed by talks with Russia and other allies, a grouping known as OPEC+, on July 2.
- Russian President Vladimir Putin said on June 29 he had agreed with Saudi Arabia to extend existing output cuts of 1.2 million barrels per day, or 1.2% of global demand, until December 2019 or March 2020.
- Iran’s exports fell to 0.3 million barrels per day in June from as much as 2.5 million in April 2018 due to Washington’s fresh sanctions.
Market implications
Brent rose as much as $2 on July 1 toward $67 per barrel. As of 1815 BST it was trading at $64.61 per barrel.
