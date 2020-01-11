UAE energy minister: Oil market is not over oversupplied

Compliance with the output cut in December improved for both Iraq and Nigeria, the United Arab Emirates energy minister, Suhail al-Mazrouei, said on Saturday.

"Oil market is not oversupplied, I think the market is doing ok," the minister added and noted that he expects 2020 to be a good year for the economy.

Earlier in the week, crude oil prices shot higher amid escalating US-Iran conflict and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate rose to its highest level since April at $65.60. With the easing geopolitical tensions triggering an intense oil selloff in the second half of the week, the WTI settled at $59.04 and erased more than 6% for the week. Below are some additional quotes, per Reuters.

"We need to ensure investments are continuing to avoid oil prices fluctuations."

"Russia is committed to OPEC+ supply agreement and cooperation with OPEC."

"There is no reason to think OPEC+ supply agreement will fall apart."