UAE Energy Minister: No risk of demand destruction with the current prices

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that there is no risk of demand destruction with the current prices, per Energy Intelligence.
Additional quotes
“Expect an oil supply surplus in the first quarter of 2022.”
“Next year is going to be a year of balance in the oil market.”
“Some production is going to come from US shale oil.”
“We will look at fundamentals and take a calculated decision about oil supply. “
“Seeing supply exceeding demand as soon as Q1.”
“Optimistic about what is going to happen in the first quarter.”
“Fundamentals will determine the pace of OPEC+ pace of output increase.”
“Fundamentals do not suggest oil price will reach $100 next year as there will be a supply surplus.”
"The current shortage not unexpected because of the demand peak for fossil fuels."
Market reaction
WTI is recovering some lost ground on the above comments, despite the renewed upside in the US dollar vs. its main peers.
At the time of writing, the US oil is down 0.60% on a daily basis, trading at $79.30.
