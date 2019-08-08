Two-thirds of UK exporters yet to take basic steps for no-deal Brexit – Sky News

According to a piece carried by Sky News overnight, citing the latest records from HM Revenue & Customs (HMRC), two-thirds of UK exporters, responsible for around 25% of trade with the European Union, have still not taken the most basic steps to prepare for a no-deal Brexit.

Further Details:

“70,000 out of a possible 240,000 companies have registered for crucial documentation required to continue trading with the EU.

HMRC stresses that the firms which have registered account for 75% of UK-EU trade by volume.”

The Cable has shrugged-off the article, as it picks up fresh bids in the European session, now looking to regain 1.22 handle, up +0.34% on the day.