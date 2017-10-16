Two Catalan separatists have been taken into custody

According to BBC, Jordi Sánchez and Jordi Cuixart, two key members of the Catalan independence movement, are being held without bail while they are under investigation for sedition.

During the last days, Sanchez and Cuixart have been accused of encouraging protesters as they blocked officials from entering Catalonia's regional government offices on 20 and 21 September. Following the news crossed the wires, pro-independence supporters have now called for further protests, demanding their release.

As FXStreet Political Analyst remarks, the imprisonment of the leaders of two pro-independence civil organizations, accused of seditious acts, will make more difficult a political dialogue with Rajoy's government.