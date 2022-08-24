Twitter stock falls on whistleblower news.

TWTR stock closed 7% lower on Tuesday.

Elon Musk tweets about the latest developments.

Twitter (TWTR) shares fell sharply on Tuesday as news of a whistleblower complaint gained traction. Elon Musk ironically took to Twitter to comment on the developments, which saw TWTR stock fall and close below $40 for the first time since July.

Twitter stock news

It appears to be The Washington Post and CNN who carried or broke the story in relation to a whistleblower lawsuit.

Twitter executives deceived federal regulators, the public, and its board of directors about “extreme, egregious deficiencies” in protecting its users and systems from hackers and reducing spam, according to a whistleblower complaint obtained by The Post. https://t.co/Tg86F3cOQO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) August 23, 2022

Twitter's former cybersecurity chief alleges the company is reckless and negligent and warns of grave threats to national security and democracy https://t.co/5qm0H7lM5w — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) August 23, 2022

Elon Musk was naturally interested in the development and tweeted in response.

So spam prevalence *was* shared with the board, but the board chose not disclose that to the public … pic.twitter.com/lXk48TFZL1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2022

“Twitter fully stands by … our statements about the percentage of spam accounts on our platform, and the work we do to fight spam on the platform, generally,” said Twitter spokeswoman Rebecca Hahn in response to the allegations in The Washington Post.

This saga is sure to continue for some time with no accord in sight between Musk and Twitter.

Twitter stock forecast

In my opinion, this makes the deal slightly less likely to go through, and that is probably why we saw the outsized move in Twitter on Tuesday. Technically, the close below $40 is significant as it also takes Twitter stock below the 200-day moving average. This sets up $32.50 as the next target of support. Resistance is from the 200-day moving average at $41 and then previous cycle highs at $45.

TWTR chart, daily

The author is short Tesla and Twitter.