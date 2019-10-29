Twitter has no plans to go to China as CFO says focus is on markets where it is ‘accessible’ – CNBC

Ahead of the European markets on Tuesday, the CNBC ran a story quoting Twitter’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Ned Segal who turned down the scope of the company’s rush to China.

Key quotes

“Twitter has no plans to enter the Chinese market, where the social media platform is blocked.”

“Instead, the company is focused on improving user experience in markets where it is accessible and has about 145 million monetizable daily active users, Twitter Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal told CNBC’s “Street Signs” on Tuesday.”

FX implications

While markets show less response to the news, this could weigh on market’s risk sentiment considering the global tech giant’s ignorance of the world’s second-largest economy. As a result, the US-China trade deal becomes even more key to the markets and the safe-havens, together with Antipodeans, will become active in responding to the news.