The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) left its benchmark interest rate, the one-week repo rate, unchanged at 14.00% as expected on Thursday.
Key takeaways from policy statement via Reuters
"Despite losing momentum, credit growth, and allocation of funds for real economic activity purposes are closely monitored."
"Will continue to implement the strengthened macroprudential policy set decisively and take additional measures when needed."
"Will continue to use all available instruments decisively within the framework of liraization strategy until strong indicators point to a permanent fall in inflation."
"Effects of high global inflation on inflation expectations and international financial markets are closely monitored."
"Stability in the general price level will foster macroeconomic stability and financial stability."
"Tourism-led improvement in current account balance continues with a solid pace."
"High course of energy prices and the likelihood of a recession in main trade partners keep the risks on current account balance alive."
Market reaction
USD/TRY retreated from 2022-highs after the CBRT's policy announcements and was last seen trading at 17.6675, where it was up 0.35% on a daily basis.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD holds gains above 1.0200 ahead of ECB
EURUSD is consolidating gains above 1.0200, supported by news that Russia's Nord Stream 1 pipeline has resumed gas deliveries. The renewed US dollar sell-off also underpins the pair. The upside, however, remains capped by the Italian political crisis.
GBP/USD drops towards 1.1950 amid souring risk sentiment
GBP/USD is dropping towards 1.1950, as the US dollar recovers losses amid a negative shift in risk sentiment. Traders remain cautious ahead of the critical ECB decision. The UK political uncertainty offsets aggressive BOE tightening expectations.
Gold price weakens further below $1,700, seems vulnerable near one-year low
Gold price witnessed selling for the second straight day and dropped to a nearly one-year low. The prospects for a further rise in interest rates continued to drive flows away from the yellow metal.
Where is Shiba Inu price headed after partnership with Marvel’s long-term collaborator
Shiba Inu announced a partnership with a world-class visualization studio to design and develop its highly-anticipated SHIB.io metaverse.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!