Türkiye: A 350 bps rate hike will immediately trigger pressure on the Lira – Commerzbank

The development of note, leading up to the Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) rate decision, was a sharp devaluation of the Lira earlier this week. Economists at Commerzbank analyze TRY's outlook.
A 500 bps rate hike will fall within expectations
A 500 bps rate hike will fall within expectations, but it will be large enough to let the debate progress to factors such as the consequence of rate hikes, whether or not conventional monetary policy will be successful, and until when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will hold patience with this process.
Whereas a smaller 350 bps hike will immediately trigger usual short-term concerns and pressure on the Lira: CBRT has only limited degrees of freedom, rate hikes are already finished, and so on.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD turns south to test 1.1200 ahead of EU/ US data
EUR/USD is paring back gains to test 1.1200 again in the early European morning. The pair has turned south again due to a modest uptick in the US Dollar in tandem with the US Treasury bond yields. Investors stay cautious ahead of mid-tier EU and US data.
GBP/USD remains pressured toward 1.2900 as US Dollar finds demand
GBP/USD is approaching 1.2900, having met fresh supply in early Europe. The pair is resuming a four-day downtrend while fading the Asian bounce. A pause in the US Dollar decline is dragging the GBP/USD pair lower. Focus shifts to the US data.
Gold looks set to fill price gap below $2,010
Gold price renews a two-month high, despite recently easing from the daily top, as it cheers the broad US Dollar retreat amid the sluggish markets. Adding strength to the XAU/USD run-up could be the price-positive headlines from China, as well as downbeat yields.
Optimism price failing to breach key barrier still proves to be profitable for 38k OP holders
Optimism price trading at $1.567 at the time of writing has risen by almost 10% in the last 24 hours. The altcoin even tested the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) during the intra-day high marked at $1.661.
TSLA shares rise marginally on double beat in Q2
Tesla stock rose 0.7% afterhours to $293.33 on Wednesday evening as the electric vehicle industry's first-mover beat Wall Street expectations on the top and bottom lines for the second quarter.