Turkish President Erdogan: US President Donald Trump is considering a visit to Turkey in July – Nikkei

In his latest interview with the Nikkei, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan changed his tone towards the US President Donald Trump while saying that he looks forward to have a talk with the President Trump during the G20 to eliminate the deadlock in their bilateral relations and also to strengthen cooperation.

The Asian news also reports that Mr. Erdogan also said a visit by Mr. Trump to Turkey in July is being talked about.

USD/TRY showed little reaction to the news while taking the rounds to 5.7733 during early morning in Asia on Thursday.