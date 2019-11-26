Turkish Pres. Erdogan: Interest rates, inflation to fall to single digits - NTV

Turkish broadcaster NTV reports comments from the country’s President Tayipp Erdogan, as he spoke to the reporters on a return flight from Qatar.

Key Quotes:

“Turkish interest rates and inflation are on the path to desired levels "despite all the pressures" and both will fall to single digits in 2020.”

“The fall in rates and inflation will be permanent.”

“Once both figures hit single digits, the economy and currency in Turkey will be "very different."

USD/TRY spiked to fresh six-day highs of 5.7552, as the Lira came under fresh selling pressure following the downbeat comments from Turkey’s President.