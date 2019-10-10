Turkish ForeignMin: Turkey not responsible for Islamic state camps located in south of 'safe zone'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu recently crossed the wires, via Reuters, noting that the Islamic State prisoners located within 'safe zone' in Syria are Turkey's responsibility.

Turkey will ask source countries if they will take back Islamic state prisoners.

Turkey will hold Islamic state prisoners accountable if their countries don't accept them.

Turkey needs to rehabilitate wives and children Islamic state fighters.

Turkey not responsible for Islamic state camps located in south of 'safe zone'.

Will not evacuate Turkish border towns after shelling.