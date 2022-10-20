The Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye (CBRT) cut its benchmark interest rate, the one-week repo rate, by 1.50% from 12.0% to 10.50% on Thursday.
Markets had expected the central bank to slash rates by 1% to 11.0% this month.
Key takeaways from policy statement
Will continue to further strengthen the tools supporting the effectiveness of the monetary transmission mechanism.
Spread between policy rate and the loan interest rates driven by the announced macroprudential measures is closely monitored.
Leading indicators for the second half of the year continue pointing to a slowdown in growth due to the weakening foreign demand.
One risk is likelihood of a recession in main trade partners.
Pressures on manufacturing industry are being monitored closely.
Market reaction
USD/TRY came under heavy selling pressure, despite a bigger-than-expected rate cut by the CBRT. The spot was last seen trading at 18.59, modestly flat on the day.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD rebounds towards 1.1250 on USD weakness, UK politics eyed
GBP/USD is rebounding towards 1.1250 on the latest UK political headlines. The US dollar extends weakness, despite higher Treasury yields, as risk sentiment recovers. The focus is on UK politics, US data and Fedspeak.
EUR/USD recaptures 0.9800 on renewed USD selling
EUR/USD is advancing above 0.9800 heading towards the US open. The US dollar extends losses amid an improvement in the market mood. Positive Treasury yields could cap the gains in the main currency pair.
Gold bounces towards $1,650 as USD extends decline
Gold stages a modest recovery from over a three-week low touched earlier this Thursday, as the US dollar extends its retreat amid a positive shift in market sentiment. Aggressive Fed rate hike bets and elevated bond yields acted as a headwind for XAU/USD, earlier on.
Bitcoin, Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano prepare for November rally, traders in euphoria
Trader sentiment on Bitcoin and top altcoins like Binance Coin, XRP and Cardano has turned bullish. Crypto intelligence tracker Santiment considers that the crowd is currently euphoric on these cryptocurrencies.
NIO tumbles as further lockdowns in China cripple ADR stocks
Nio (NIO) plummeted lower and hit a fresh 52-week low as rising concerns over lockdowns in key transportation hubs could once again impact China’s supply chains.