Turkey’s Pres. Erdogan: If central bank is not completely revised, serious problems could be faced - Haberturk

Turkish President Erdogan was on the wires now, via Haberturk, noting that serious problems could be faced If the central bank is not completely revised.

Additional Comments:

Dismissed central bank governor made decisions for which a high price was paid. Dismissed central bank governor did not inspire confidence, communicate well with markets.

The Turkish Lira remains on the offers as the above comments once again raise questions on the central bank’s independence. The USD/TRY cross trades just ahead of the 5.73 handle.