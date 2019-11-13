Turkey’s Erdogan: Turkey can buy patriot missiles at the right price

In a response to the United States (US) President Donald Trump’s comments after the meeting, the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the nation can buy patriot missiles (F35) at the right price.

US and Turkey can only overcome challenges in S400 and F35 programs through dialogue.

Turkey can buy patriot missiles at the right price.

We have comprehensive and sincere talks with Trump.

Determined to turn a new page in our relations.