Turkey’s Erdogan: Trend of falling interest rates will continue

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, the trend of falling interest rates will continue.

He added that turkey will hopefully see inflation below year-end target of 8.5%.

Last month, the Turkish central bank (CBRT) slashed its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 11.25%. With the rate cut, the country’s real rates were pushed into negative territory for locals with lira deposits, with year-on-year inflation having risen to 11.84% in December.

Meanwhile, the central bank Governor Uysal said a couple of week ago that they remain optimistic inflation will drop toward 8.2% by the end of the year.

USD/TRY trades close to 16-month tops of 6.0498 reached a day before amid a fresh round of selling seen in the lira following the above comments.

At the press time, USD/TRY rises 0.30% to 6.0350 levels.