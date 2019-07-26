Turkey’s Erdogan: Interest rate cut is not enough, will continue until year-end

Reuters reports the latest comments by the Turkish President Erdogan, as he offers his take on the recent Turkish central bank (CBRT) interest rate decision.

Key Headlines:

The interest rate cut is not enough, will continue until year-end. Inflation will come down when the interest rate is lower. Been defending that 24% interest rate is very high for Turkey.

The extension of the break lower in the USD/TRY cross is gaining momentum over the last hours, as the Turkish Lira continues to correct the CBRT rate-cut led slide. Erdogan’s comments seem to have limited impact on the Lira, as of writing, with USD/TRY dropping -0.67% to 5.6635 levels.