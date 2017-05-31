Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
OIL
BREXIT
NFP
Turkey Trade Balance fell from previous -4.49B to -4.95B in April
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Turkey Trade Balance fell from previous -4.49B to -4.95B in April
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
NZD/USD surrenders early gains beyond 0.71 handle to near three-month highs
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
WTI drops 1% to $ 49 mark on rising Libyan, US output
FXStreet
|
06:53 GMT
China: Steady PMI overshadows weaker PPI - ANZ
FXStreet
|
06:51 GMT
France Producer Prices (MoM) up to -0.4% in April from previous -0.5%
FXStreet
|
06:47 GMT
France Consumer Price Index (EU norm) (YoY) came in at 0.9%, below expectations (1.1%) in May
FXStreet
|
06:46 GMT
Brazil: COPOM to ease rates by 100bps today - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:39 GMT
Forex Today: GBP weakest in Asia, Eyes on Eurozone CPI, US data
FXStreet
|
06:14 GMT
USD/JPY trims early gains, retreats back below 111.00 handle
FXStreet
|
06:12 GMT
Euro-area headline HICP inflation figure likely to decrease to 1.5% - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:10 GMT
USD/CAD comes down to test 1.3450, daily lows
FXStreet
|
06:04 GMT
Euro area unemployment rate to resume its slow downward trend – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
Germany Retail Sales (YoY) registered at -0.9%, below expectations (2.3%) in April
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
Norway Credit Indicator below forecasts (5.3%) in April: Actual (5.1%)
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
Switzerland UBS Consumption Indicator down to 1.48 in April from previous 1.5
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
Germany Retail Sales (MoM) came in at -0.2% below forecasts (0.2%) in April
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
India: GDP for Q1 2017 expected to come in relatively strong at 7.1% Y/Y - TDS
FXStreet
|
05:59 GMT
Eurozone: Expect a further decrease in unemployment rate in April to 9.4% - Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
05:56 GMT
Euro area HICP: Headline rate to fall back to 1.6% y/y from April’s 1.9% - RBC CM
FXStreet
|
05:53 GMT
NZD/AUD: Multi-month rally could extend to the 0.95-0.96 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
05:49 GMT
Load More content ...