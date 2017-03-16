Skip to main content
Turkey TCMB Interest Rate Decision remains at 8% in February
By
FXStreet Team
Turkey TCMB Interest Rate Decision remains at 8% in February
42 minutes ago
FXStreet
|
42 minutes ago
Queen Elizabeth gives formal approval on Brexit bill - RTRS
43 minutes ago
FXStreet
|
43 minutes ago
BoE to hold its fire today - BNPP
45 minutes ago
FXStreet
|
45 minutes ago
USD under pressure following the disappointment from the FOMC - BBH
51 minutes ago
FXStreet
|
51 minutes ago
EUR/USD holds above 1.07 handle ahead of US data
55 minutes ago
FXStreet
|
55 minutes ago
USD/CAD turning from bullish to bearish - Westpac
56 minutes ago
FXStreet
|
56 minutes ago
AUD/USD inter-markets: Intraday reversal likely on commodities rally?
57 minutes ago
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
FOMC 'dotplot' saw a bit of movement but none that mattered - SocGen
60 minutes ago
FXStreet
|
60 minutes ago
When is the BOE and how could it affect GBP/USD?
10:15 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:15 GMT
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index - Core (MoM): 0.4% (February) vs -1.7%
10:02 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:02 GMT
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index (YoY) meets forecasts (2%) in February
10:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index (MoM) meets forecasts (0.4%) in February
10:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
European Monetary Union Consumer Price Index - Core (YoY) in line with expectations (0.9%) in February
10:01 GMT
FXStreet
|
10:01 GMT
Sources: China is in talks with Saudi to invest in Aramco's IPO - BBG
09:46 GMT
FXStreet
|
09:46 GMT
BoE: Focus of attention on the accompanying minutes - Scotiabank
09:42 GMT
FXStreet
|
09:42 GMT
GBP/USD: Bears in control, breaches 1.2250 ahead of BOE
09:36 GMT
FXStreet
|
09:36 GMT
BoE: Expect no fireworks – Goldman Sachs
09:36 GMT
FXStreet
|
09:36 GMT
USD/CHF offered below 1.0062/84 – Commerzbank
09:30 GMT
FXStreet
|
09:30 GMT
USD/CHF unfazed by SNB, stuck in a range around parity mark
09:26 GMT
FXStreet
|
09:26 GMT
EUR/NOK jumps to tops near 9.15 post-NB
09:24 GMT
FXStreet
|
09:24 GMT
