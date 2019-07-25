According to analysts at Rabobank, the other central bank apart from ECB that will undoubtedly draw the market’s attention today is the CBRT as after President Erdogan sacked CBRT Governor Cetinkaya, the newly appointed Uysal faces a tremendous challenge at his first policy meeting today.

Key Quotes

“Governor Uysal will have to walk a fine line. On the one hand he will have to announce a rate cut that satisfies President Erdogan’s expectations of markedly lower interest rates.”

“On the other hand, however, the cut cannot be so large that it undermines the fragile Turkish lira. Uysal may very well come in hot.”

“The abrupt dismissal of Cetinkaya has raised the probability that an Uysal-led CBRT could opt to slash interest rates by a few hundred basis points instead of a relatively measured 50-100bp cut. A very wide range of expectations (from ‘just’ a 100bp cut all the way to 800bp) implies that it will a volatile afternoon for the lira.”