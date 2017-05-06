Skip to main content
Turkey Producer Price Index (YoY) declined to 15.26% in May from previous 16.37%
Turkey Producer Price Index (MoM): 0.52% (May) vs previous 0.76%
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Turkey Producer Price Index (YoY) declined to 15.26% in May from previous 16.37%
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Turkey Consumer Price Index (YoY): 11.72% (May) vs previous 11.87%
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
EURGBP: Larger recovery sounds likely - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:44 GMT
EUR/USD finds support near 1.1260
FXStreet
|
06:37 GMT
Forex Today: GBP weaker after London attacks, Aussie gains on Chinese data; UK services PMI eyed
FXStreet
|
06:27 GMT
Australian Business Indicators survey: Higher commodity prices boost profits – Westpac
FXStreet
|
06:09 GMT
US Dollar flirting with highs near 96.80
FXStreet
|
06:06 GMT
EURCHF: Limited upside potential in the next days - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
Japanese equities break away from USD/JPY - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
05:57 GMT
GBP/USD under pressure near 1.2870, PMI eyed
FXStreet
|
05:39 GMT
NZD/USD flirting with lows, inching back closer to 0.71 handle
FXStreet
|
05:35 GMT
EUR/AUD: Pullbacks cannot be ruled out towards 1.4910 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
05:24 GMT
Australia: Q1 company profits rose 6.0%/q while inventories surprised to the upside at 1.2% - TDS
FXStreet
|
05:10 GMT
AUD/USD jumps to 3-day tops beyond mid-0.7400s
FXStreet
|
05:09 GMT
GBP: Technical indicators look constructive - BBH
FXStreet
|
05:01 GMT
When is UK services PMI and how could it affect GBP/USD?
FXStreet
|
04:58 GMT
Australia: Business indicators shows company profits gain 6.0% while business inventories up 1.2% in Q1 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
04:56 GMT
Euro registered sixth gain in last eight weeks against dollar – BBH
FXStreet
|
04:46 GMT
South Korea launches USD 10 bln fiscal stimulus package - RTRS
FXStreet
|
04:37 GMT
