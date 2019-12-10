Danske Bank analysts note that Turkey's president Erdogan continues his collision course with the EU, saying yesterday that Turkey could deploy soldiers in Libya if invited by the internationally supported government there.

Key Quotes

“The comment comes after Turkey and Libya officially backed a preliminary maritime and defence deal on Friday that effectively sees Turkey expanding its influence in contested waters in the eastern Mediterranean, which has led Greece to expel the Libyan ambassador to the country.”

“The waters have become an area of great interest following large gas findings in the Cypriot sea and EU's foreign policy chief said yesterday that the deal raises major concerns.”