Turkey Industrial Production (YoY) rose from previous 1.3% to 2.6% in January
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
Germany Industrial Production s.a. (MoM) above forecasts (2.7%) in January: Actual (2.8%)
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
AUD/USD mildly positive, but remains capped below 0.7600 handle
FXStreet
|
06:51 GMT
GBP/USD clings to 1.2200, as ‘hard Brexit’ weighs
FXStreet
|
06:47 GMT
Election Poll: Germany's SPD closing the gap on Merkel's CDU - Forsa
FXStreet
|
06:44 GMT
Forex Today: AUD capped by China trade shock, UK Budget in focus
FXStreet
|
06:39 GMT
Japan’s monetary base: BoJ full steam ahead – Westpac
FXStreet
|
06:33 GMT
ECB staff forecasts may rise somewhat - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
06:28 GMT
China: Trade data surprised with a deficit of CNY –60.4b - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:25 GMT
RBA: Markets price only a tiny risk of a rate cut by August 2017 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
06:22 GMT
US: Uncertainty prevails regarding policies after nearly two months of Trump - NAB
FXStreet
|
06:17 GMT
EUR/USD side-lined near 1.0560 ahead of German data
FXStreet
|
06:04 GMT
AUD/NZD is hitting a ceiling
FXStreet
|
06:03 GMT
EUR/USD sticking to tight trading ranges
FXStreet
|
06:02 GMT
Japan Eco Watchers Survey: Outlook: 50.6 (February) vs 49.4
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
Japan Eco Watchers Survey: Current fell from previous 49.8 to 48.6 in February
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
ECB: Draghi to hold the line on dovish policy outlook - AmpGFX
FXStreet
|
05:52 GMT
AUD/JPY: Dominant global focus on the US interest rate outlook should continue to limit the ranges - Westpac
FXStreet
|
05:47 GMT
Terrorist attack reported at military hospital in Kabul - RTRS
FXStreet
|
05:27 GMT
Japan Leading Economic Index rose from previous 104.8 to 105.5 in January
FXStreet
|
05:19 GMT
