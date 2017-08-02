Skip to main content
Turkey Industrial Production (YoY) fell from previous 2.7% to 1.3% in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 07:03 GMT
EUR/USD now focused on 1.0602 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 06:58 GMT
GBP/USD consolidative around 1.2500
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 06:52 GMT
UK Brexit bill vote: Big event ahead - TDS
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 06:36 GMT
AUD/USD stages a minor recovery, defend 0.7600 handle for the time being
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 06:36 GMT
EUR/USD rejected near 100-DMA, eyes daily lows?
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 06:19 GMT
USD/TRY: Downside opening up towards 3.6340 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 05:47 GMT
USD/JPY bounces-off 112 amid pullback in DXY
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 05:24 GMT
Japan Eco Watchers Survey: Current dipped from previous 51.4 to 49.8 in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 05:03 GMT
Japan Eco Watchers Survey: Outlook down to 49.4 in January from previous 50.9
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 05:03 GMT
BOJ's government bond holdings top 40% for 1st time – Nikkei
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 05:00 GMT
Policy uncertainty brings risk but sustained sell-off not on the cards - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 04:50 GMT
Nikkei 225 turns positive, China keeps losses
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 04:43 GMT
ECB’s Weidmann: ECB not at point where it can end expansionary policy
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 04:12 GMT
USD/CAD - Two-day rally stalls at 38.2% Fib
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 04:03 GMT
NZ inflation gauge: All smoke and no fire – ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 03:59 GMT
NZD/USD: Supplying capping minor-recovery, eyes on RBNZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 03:47 GMT
Super long JGB yields hover near yearly highs
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 03:45 GMT
WTI Oil drops to 3-week lows on the bearish API report
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 03:30 GMT
Sources: China invites Britain to attend new Silk Road summit - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 08, 03:20 GMT
