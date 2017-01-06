Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
OIL
BREXIT
NFP
Turkey Exports down to $12.47B in May from previous $13.616B
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Turkey Exports down to $12.47B in May from previous $13.616B
FXStreet
|
38 minutes ago
Spain 3-y Bond Auction climbed from previous -0.142% to 0.021%
FXStreet
|
51 minutes ago
France 10-y Bond Auction: 0.72% vs previous 0.81%
FXStreet
|
52 minutes ago
Kremlin: Paris climate deal would be less effective without major participants
FXStreet
|
53 minutes ago
Go long USD/RUB - Nomura
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
EUR/SEK attention shifted to 9.8000 – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
57 minutes ago
EUR/USD bullish above 1.1300 – UOB
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
EUR/USD flirts with lows near 1.1225 amid resurgent USD buying
FXStreet
|
59 minutes ago
USD/CHF directly offered below 0.9970 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
09:26 GMT
GBP/JPY extends overnight recovery move, retakes 143.00 and beyond after UK PMI
FXStreet
|
08:58 GMT
UK manufacturing PMI highlights domestic strength - ING
FXStreet
|
08:50 GMT
Germany’s Merkel: Must expand our relationship with China at time of global uncertainty
FXStreet
|
08:44 GMT
Hong Kong SAR Retail Sales declined to 0.1% in April from previous 3.1%
FXStreet
|
08:39 GMT
GBP/USD trims losses post-UK PMI, near 1.2880
FXStreet
|
08:37 GMT
EUR/GBP slips into negative territory, refreshes session low post UK PMI
FXStreet
|
08:35 GMT
UK manufacturing PMI eases in May, but betters expectations
FXStreet
|
08:34 GMT
United Kingdom Markit Manufacturing PMI came in at 56.7, above expectations (56.5) in May
FXStreet
|
08:32 GMT
EUR/GBP a test of 0.88 stays on the cards – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
08:19 GMT
GBP/USD poised for consolidation between 1.2800/1.3010 – UOB
FXStreet
|
08:17 GMT
EUR/USD consolidation complete? – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
08:15 GMT
Load More content ...