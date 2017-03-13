Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
NFP
Turkey Current Account Balance up to $-2.762B in January from previous $-4.27B
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Turkey Current Account Balance up to $-2.762B in January from previous $-4.27B
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
Canada: Job market keeps rolling – RBC Economics
FXStreet
|
54 minutes ago
US: Labor market continues to shine - SocGen
FXStreet
|
06:55 GMT
GBP/USD in highs through 1.2200
FXStreet
|
06:54 GMT
EUR and treasury shorts increased – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
06:39 GMT
EUR/USD sits at monthly highs above 1.0700, ECB Draghi eyed
FXStreet
|
06:34 GMT
U.S. payroll employment up solidly in February – RBC Economics
FXStreet
|
06:34 GMT
USD/JPY: To edge upward to ¥115-120 – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
06:27 GMT
Moody's: Reinstatement of US debt ceiling would pose no immediate credit risk
FXStreet
|
06:01 GMT
Gold heads towards $ 1210 as DXY breaches 101 support
FXStreet
|
05:47 GMT
US NFP: Final green light for the Fed to lift rates once again - ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:34 GMT
NZD/AUD: Implied target is around 0.8800 - Westpac
FXStreet
|
05:14 GMT
JP Morgan raises USD/JPY forecast to 105 for 2017-end
FXStreet
|
05:11 GMT
USD longs increased, EUR and JPY sold - ANZ
FXStreet
|
05:11 GMT
USD: Taking a breather - Westpac
FXStreet
|
05:04 GMT
Goldman Sachs upgrades China equities to Overweight
FXStreet
|
05:00 GMT
ECB’s Smets: Bank hasn’t taken first step toward removing stimulus - WSJ
FXStreet
|
04:54 GMT
Japan Tertiary Industry Index (MoM) increased to 0% in January from previous -0.4%
FXStreet
|
04:47 GMT
Commodities: Mixed performance - ANZ
FXStreet
|
04:41 GMT
GBP: Downside momentum was fading - BBH
FXStreet
|
04:38 GMT
Load More content ...