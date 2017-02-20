Skip to main content
Turkey Consumer Confidence fell from previous 66.9 to 65.7 in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:01 GMT
Germany Producer Price Index (YoY) came in at 2.4%, above forecasts (1.9%) in January
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 07:01 GMT
US Dollar up smalls near 101.00, FOMC, Fedspeak on focus
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 06:53 GMT
Preliminary European and US PMIs amongst market movers this week – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 06:50 GMT
Forex Today: Yen weakest in Asia, a quiet calendar ahead
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 06:48 GMT
NOK/SEK pair likely to head towards the resistance at 1.0730 - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 06:47 GMT
AUD/USD attempting a fresh move towards reclaiming 0.7700 handle
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 06:46 GMT
Sources: China's fx trading platform operator adjusted yuan midpoint mechanism today - RTRS
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 06:25 GMT
EUR/USD bounces-off 1.0600 amid thin trading
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 06:06 GMT
Netherlands: Will Geert Wilders be the new prime minister? - Rabobank
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 06:05 GMT
Emerging Markets: Flows into bond markets at highest in 19 weeks - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 06:00 GMT
NZ: Economy still has solid credentials - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 05:53 GMT
GBP/USD rejected at 5-DMA, but keeps 1.2400
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 05:41 GMT
Silver: Anticipate further advance - Natixis
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 05:32 GMT
Netherlands, The Consumer Spending Volume declined to 2.5% in December from previous 2.8%
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 05:31 GMT
Gold attempts recovery amid negative T-yields
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 05:24 GMT
Leveraged Funds net longs in NZD and CAD continued to rise – Nomura
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 04:51 GMT
Economist takeaways on Japan’s trade data - BBG
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 04:49 GMT
UK: Crack in consumer spending as retail sales disappoints - ANZ
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 04:47 GMT
UK - EY ITEM Club: Stronger growth to help beat 2016/17 budget target
FXStreet
|
Feb 20, 04:42 GMT
Load More content ...