Turkey: CBRT to keep all its rates on hold – TDS

Turkey: CBRT to keep all its rates on hold – TDSBy Sandeep Kanihama
Analysts at TDS and the unanimous consensus expect the CBRT to keep all its rates on hold, with, in particular, the Late Liquidity Lending Rate remaining at 12.25.
Key Quotes
“The CBRT has kept the WACF at around 12% since early May, about 370bps above its level at the start of the year. August CPI inflation numbers were pretty awful, with headline inflation at 10.68% and core at 10.16%. However, base effects combined with recent TRY strength should help bring headline inflation down by the year-end, albeit well-above the CBRT’s forecast of 8.7%.”
“Even if the CBRT’s de facto inflation target were more like 7-8% rather than the stated 5%, we think it is hard to argue that current policy is really that tight. However, the fact that the CBRT has managed to tighten as much as it has done reflects the fact that political pressures for lower rates have eased as growth has accelerated. We expect the press statement to be pretty much unchanged from the previous one, with the MPC reiterating that “tight stance in monetary policy will be maintained until inflation outlook displays a significant improvement”. That said, we think that the next move in rates will be down, with easing commencing in December rather than October which was our previous forecast.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.