Analysts at TD Securities are expecting the CBRT to cut the repo rate by 175bps to 12.25%.

Key Quotes

“This is slightly more than the consensus is expecting (-150bps), but in line with our long-held view that the MPC would continue easing until real rates return to negative, likely early in 2020.”

“We think TRY may react mildly negatively if CBRT delivers the amount of easing in line with our forecast (USDTRY could move 0.5% higher), but we think the overall market reaction will be quite shallow.”