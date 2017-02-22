Skip to main content
Show navigation
FXStreet
Home
Rates & charts
News
Analysis
Economic Calendar
Live Video
Education
Brokers
Twitter
Facebook
More options
Follow us on
Linkedin
FXStreetBlog
Youtube
RSS Feeds
News
User Settings
English
MOST POPULAR
EURUSD
GBPUSD
USDJPY
COMMODITIES
STOCKS
Fed
Turkey Capacity Utilization fell from previous 75.5% to 75.4% in February
By
FXStreet Team
LATEST NEWS
Filter by topic in News
Results
Turkey Manufacturing Confidence: 105.3 (February) vs 97
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:32 GMT
Turkey Capacity Utilization fell from previous 75.5% to 75.4% in February
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:32 GMT
USD/RUB edging higher to daily highs near 58.00
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:22 GMT
Latest French election poll: Macron to beat Le Pen 59/41%
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:18 GMT
Banxico to auction as much as USD20bn in FX hedges to support MXN – RBC CM
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:11 GMT
G10: SEK the most vulnerable, even more than EUR for Eurozone politics - ING
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 11:01 GMT
AUD/USD inter-markets: Sell the rallies to 0.7700 ahead of Fed?
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:59 GMT
US: Focus on FOMC minutes – SocGen
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:56 GMT
GBP: Bullish technical signal reinforces upward momentum – MUFG
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:53 GMT
USD/JPY reverses Tuesday’s gains, drops to 113.00 handle ahead of Fed minutes
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:51 GMT
Germany 30-y Bond Auction dipped from previous 1.2% to 1.04%
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:45 GMT
AUD/USD could retreat to 0.7500 in the near term – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:37 GMT
EUR/USD pullback expected to test 1.0450/55 – UOB
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:34 GMT
USD/CHF intraday pullbacks should hold near 1.0050 – Commerzbank
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:32 GMT
ECB’s Vasiliauskas: Discussing QE exit now would be 'premature.'
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 10:27 GMT
GBP/USD drops rapidly towards 100-DMA on mixed UK data
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:45 GMT
GBP/USD drops rapidly towards 100-DMA on mixed UK data
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:44 GMT
United Kingdom Index of Services (3M/3M) meets forecasts (0.8%) in December
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Total Business Investment (QoQ) declined to -1% in 4Q from previous 0.4%
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:31 GMT
United Kingdom Total Business Investment (YoY): -0.9% (4Q) vs -2.2%
FXStreet
|
Feb 22, 09:31 GMT
Load More content ...