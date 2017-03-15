Skip to main content
LATEST NEWS
Turkey 3mth quarterly jobless average rose from previous 12.1% to 12.7% in December
FXStreet
|
07:01 GMT
UK: Labour market to show continued tightness in the unemployment rate - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:54 GMT
Strange bedfellows: Soft oil, higher yields and strong risk – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
06:51 GMT
Dutch Elections: Chance of a large negative surprise have fallen - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:47 GMT
FOMC and Dutch elections to be in focus today – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:43 GMT
NZ: Q4 Current account deficit smallest in 3yrs - TDS
FXStreet
|
06:40 GMT
USD/JPY confined in a narrow range below 115.00 handle, awaits Fed
FXStreet
|
06:39 GMT
GBP/USD advances to highs above 1.22 ahead of UK data
FXStreet
|
06:39 GMT
UK: Probability rising for a second referendum on Scottish independence - Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:34 GMT
Forex Today: GBP rebounds sharply in early Europe, a Big day ahead
FXStreet
|
06:33 GMT
Brexit: 27-30 March the most likely trigger dates now – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
06:25 GMT
Brexit process in government’s hands – Natixis
FXStreet
|
06:18 GMT
RBI reported to be buying USD to stall the Rupee advance
FXStreet
|
06:04 GMT
Tumble in USD/JPY volatility
FXStreet
|
06:02 GMT
Sterling can fall much further – Deutsche Bank
FXStreet
|
05:57 GMT
EUR/USD clings to gains above 1.06 as USD retreats, Fed eyed
FXStreet
|
05:55 GMT
Netherlands, The Retail Sales (YoY): 3.4% (January) vs previous 3.9%
FXStreet
|
05:32 GMT
Brexit begins: What to expect from the economy and politics over the next two years - ING
FXStreet
|
05:29 GMT
ECB: Expect a large take-up at the final TLTRO II auction – Danske Bank
FXStreet
|
05:22 GMT
RBA’s Harper: Not the right time to lift or lower rates
FXStreet
|
05:17 GMT
Load More content ...