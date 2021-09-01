Turkey: 2021 GDP growth forecast at 9%, with risks still on the upside – BBVA

“If no quarterly growth is assumed for the rest of the year, a growth rate of 8.6% would be achieved in 2021. Though, manufacturing PMI accelerating to 54.1 and manufacturing capacity utilization rate (s.a.) to 76.8% in August, and continuing pick-up in electricity production so far have all indicated still solid production levels in early 3Q. Given the increasing contribution of net exports backed by the stronger external demand and recovering tourism revenues, risks are still on the upside for our above consensus 2021 GDP growth forecast of 9%.”

“Base effects boosted yearly growth rates in 2Q21 as expected. Domestic demand was solid on private consumption (22.9% yoy) and investment (20.3% yoy) with contributions of 13.7pp and 5.4pp, respectively. Investment was supported by mainly machinery and equipment (35.2% yoy), which was followed by construction (12.2% yoy) and other investment (1.9% yoy). Government consumption accelerated to 4.2% yoy, implying 0.7pp contribution to GDP. The negative contribution of inventories continued for the third quarter with an acceleration to -4.9%pp.”

Recent data showed the Turkish economy grew by 21.7% (YoY) during the second quarter. According to the Research Department at BBVA, the high carry-over impact is over 3Q onwards but the reopening, recovering tourism and exports revenues are still boosting the overall growth rate. They maintain a 2021 GDP growth forecast at 9%, with risks still on the upside.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.